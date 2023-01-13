Delhi HC bench recuses to hear review plea of PIL challenging appointment of CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Division Bench led by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on Fridayrecused from hearing a review plea against an order dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

The Division Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Subramonium Prasad on Friday while recused to hear the matter said, "we had passed the order dismissing this PIL, it would be appropriate if the review plea is heard by some other bench."

Earlier the same bench had termed the petition publicity interest litigation and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari. The petitioner is the president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation.

"Present petition has only been filed only to gain publicity without there being any material," the bench had said.

The petitioner argued that the appointment of CJI Chandrachud was made in violation of the constitutional provisions. He had prayed for an immediate stay on the appointment.



He also sought an inquiry by security agencies to ascertain that the New CJI does not have any relations with Naxalites, terrorists and anti-nationals.

On November 9, 2022, Justice DY Chanderchud was sworn-in as Chief Justice of India after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office.

The senior judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice D Y Chandrachud has become the 50th head of the Judiciary of the country. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978 to July 11, 1985.

This has been the first time in the history of the judiciary that Father and son have become CJI.

Justice Chandrachud is known as a Progressive and liberal judge of the country. He is also considered very sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens and the most distinctive feature of Justice Chandrachud is known for his tough attitude towards the abusers. (ANI)

