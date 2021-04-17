Delhi HC Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel is asymptomatic.

Earlier, three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, court sources said adding that, three judges have mild symptoms and now they are isolating themselves at their residences.



The Delhi HC Bar Association on Monday has decided to close its office in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The court has again adopted the virtual hearing from April 9 to April 23 and discontinued the physical hearing.

The court had previously suspended its functioning on March 23 followed by the government decision to impose lockdown in wake of containing COVID-19. However, it continued to take up urgent matters through video conferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches. (ANI)

