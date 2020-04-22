Delhi HC constitutes panel to recommend 'Graded Action Plan' for courts after lockdown withdrawal

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has constituted a committee to create a 'Graded Action Plan' to meet all challenges and other ancillary issues which may be faced by courts after the withdrawal of lockdown.

Considering the urgency of the situation, the Chief Justice has constituted a committee headed by Justice Hima Kohli for creating a 'Graded Action-Plan' to meet all such challenges and other ancillary issues which may be faced by the courts in the process of marching towards normal functioning.

The Delhi High Court expected that post-withdrawal of lockdown, there would be imminent requirement to put in place a "Phased/Graded Restoration to Normalcy Plan" for the courts in Delhi, for which various issues are required to be addressed.

A circular issued by Delhi High Court registrar Manoj Jain to all district courts of Delhi also seeks to suggestions/inputs, within a week through e-mail, for addressing issues.

In view of the pandemic of COVID-19 and declaration/ Extension of the lockdown by the Government, the regular functioning of courts in Delhi will remain suspended till May 3.

The Delhi High Court has recently extended the suspension of the functioning of the High Court and its subordinate courts till May 3, when the extended lockdown is scheduled to end. This came a day after the coronavirus lockdown was extended till May 3. Earlier, Delhi High Court had suspended the functioning of the High Court and Delhi's district courts till April 15.

It has recently decided to double the number of benches to hear urgent matter during the lockdown period. The court has decided to increased the number of Benches from one Division to two Division Bench and two Single Benches to four Single Benches. Currently, the strength of the Division Bench is one and single benches is two due to suspension of work in view of COVID-19.

The Court had also decided to hearings through video conferencing not restricted to only 'very urgent matters ' but all kinds of 'urgent matters'. It Court will continue hearing 'urgent matters' during the lockdown period. (ANI)

