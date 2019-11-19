Delhi HC continues stay on deputation of IPS officers up to IG rank in ITBP

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday continued the stay on deputation of IPS officers up to IG rank in ITBP till the next hearing.

A writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High court for quashing a press release to the extent where it provides that the newly created posts will be filled up as per the existing provisions of the Recruitment Rules.

There will be a stay that the government of India will not proceed to fill any post in question up to SAG.

"The Court adjourned the matter to January 9, 2020. Stay on deputation of IPS up to SAG to continue," said Ankur Chhibber, lawyer, who filed the petition.

The petition seeks "issuance of a writ of certiorari for quashing the press release dated 23.10.2019 and order dated 14.11.2019 to the extent where it provides that the newly created posts will be filled up as per the existing provisions of the Recruitment Rules; and issuance of a writ of mandamus for directing the respondents to approve the Cadre Review Group 'A' General Duty (Executive cadre) of ITBP by treating them as an Organised Service held by the High Court of Delhi and affirmed by the Apex Court."

According to the plea, the petitioners are Group 'A' Officers of ITBP Executive Cadre. (ANI)

