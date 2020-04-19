Delhi HC decides to double number of benches to hear urgent matter during lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has decided to double the number of benches to hear urgent matters during the lockdown period.

It has decided to increase the number of benches from one division to two division bench and two single benches to four single benches. At present, the strength of division bench is one and single benches is two due to suspension of work in view of COVID-19.

The Bar Council of Delhi had recently also urged Delhi High Court to resume the functioning of some courts in the national capital in a limited manner after the central government issued guidelines for the extended lockdown.

The Delhi HC also decided to hear through video conferencing not only 'very urgent matters ' but all kinds of 'urgent matters'. The court will continue hearing 'urgent matters' during the lockdown period.

Directions were also issued to district courts also on the same lines. However, a final decision on the aspect of urgency will be taken only by a judicial officer in district courts.

Besides fresh urgent matters, pending matter where urgency arises, will also be considered on a case-to-case basis on merits, it has decided.

The Court has also fixed two courtrooms which may be used for video conferencing by those advocates/litigants whose urgent matters have been listed and who are not in a position to handle VC hearings from their respective homes/offices.

The Delhi HC is nowadays hearing extremely urgent matters through video conferencing and mentioning of urgent matters is taking place before the designated registrars /joint registrars (ANI)

