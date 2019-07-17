Delhi HC defers hearing on rebel AAP MLAs plea challenging Assembly Speaker's decision to initiate disqualification proceedings

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on the petition of two rebel AAP MLAs Anil Bajpai and Colonel Devender Sehrawat challenging the state Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's decision to initiate the proceedings of disqualification for July 19.

Both rebel MLAs have challenged the single bench recent order which earlier refused to give any relief to them.

The matters will now be heard on Friday before the Chief Justice bench.

Earlier, the single bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru dismissed the petitions of these MLAs challenging the Delhi Assembly Speaker's decision to initiate the proceedings of disqualification.

Both had moved the High Court against the jurisdiction of the Assembly Speaker to hear the case of their dismissal.

Earlier, senior advocate Chetan Sharma, appearing on the behalf of the two MLAs, told the court that the "Speaker wore black bands with the party and danced during the election campaign."

Justice Vibhu Bakhru refused to entertain the petition saying that it was without any merit.

Petitioner Devender Sehrawat too addressed in person before the court. However, in a partial relief, the court has granted two days time to the AAP rebels to submit their reply before the speaker.

The petition was also seeking the removal of Goel from the adjudication of anti-defection proceedings initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The petition also sought direction to the Speaker to constitute an appropriate committee to adjudicate the anti-defection proceedings initiated against him by the AAP.

Rebel MLAs Bajpai and Sehrawat also accused the Assembly Speaker of attending a political campaign of AAP candidate Atishi Marlena during the Lok Sabha elections.

On June 20, AAP legislator Saurav Bhardwaj had moved an anti-defection petition in the assembly against Bajpai and Sehrawat for joining BJP before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, following which Assembly speaker had issued a notice to them. (ANI)

