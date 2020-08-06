Delhi HC defers hearing on two pleas against DU online open book exam

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing on two petitions challenging Delhi University's online open book examination scheduled to take place on August 27.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad deferred the hearing after observing that one of the prayers in petitions has direct links with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and the matter related to challenging UGC guidelines is pending before the Supreme Court.

The High Court was hearing two petitions, one filed by Mandeep Singh and another by Akshay Lakra through advocate H S Hora.

Both of the petitioners have sought directions to the respondent to grade the students of all years as a composite of 50 per cent marks on the basis of the internal assessment of the students and the remaining 50 per cent marks on the basis of performance in the previous semester.

According to the UGC guidelines, it is mandatory for the universities to conduct final year examinations by September 30 in online, offline, or blended mode, which is a combination of online and offline exam.

Mandeep Singh has also sought a direction to the respondent to give an option to any student who wishes to improve the grades that he/she may appear in special exams for such subjects during next semester.

The petitioner has also sought to quash of the notifications dated July 12, July 8 and May 14 and the subsequent tentative date schedule issued by the respondent thereby consequently declaring that the "High Powered Committee" as a void committee having no authority under law.

The petitioners have sought to cancel the Remote Open Book Exams as announced by the respondent without consultation with the Academic Council and Executive Council and to withdraw all notifications in connection therewith. (ANI)