Delhi HC defers plea seeking equal status to 'Vande Mataram' as national anthem

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred till July 26 a petition seeking a direction to the Centre and the AAP government to accredit equal status to "Vande Mataram" as the national anthem.

The matter got deferred as the concerned bench did not assemble today.

The petition, moved by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, has sought a direction to frame a national policy to promote 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' and ensure that it is sung in schools every day.

The petitioner said that it is unfortunate that the country does not have a national policy to promote and propagate the national anthem.

"Every citizen should cherish and follow the noble ideals, which inspired the national struggle for freedom. It becomes our duty to remember the sacrifices, made by our ancestors for the cause of the nation," the petition stated.

Upadhyay contended that the formulation of such a policy is paramount in a diverse country like India.

"It is necessary to emphasise and re-emphasise that 'unity and integrity of India' can be preserved only by a spirit of common brotherhood," it read. (ANI)

