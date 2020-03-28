Delhi HC directs AAP govt to ensure riot victims get shelter

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): In a hearing held through video-conferencing, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed AAP government to ensure that all the riot victims, who may be shelterless at the moment, are provided with accommodation, either at the Community Centres or at the Night Shelters, operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in the North-East District, Delhi.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh also asked the Centre and Delhi governments to file reply on a petition seeking to re-open the relief camp at Idgah, Mustafabad, for the victims of violence in the national capital and to provide proper food supplies, sanitation, cleaning of toilets, adequate water and security.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 30. It has also directed state govt to ensure the provision of food, water and medical aid to such individuals.

The Delhi government and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation shall furthermore, individually and jointly, ensure that sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene are properly and regularly maintained at the locations/centres/shelters, where the riot victims are to be housed, the high court said.

The Central government was represented by advocate Amit Mahajan and Delhi government was represented by lawyer Rahul Mehra, and standing counsels accepted notice on behalf of the governments.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq, who was represented by Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves along with lawyers Sneha Mukarjee and Nabila Hasan.

The petitioner has sought a direction to a large contingent of cleaning staff from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to go immediately to the area to carry out the cleaning on a war footing and continue cleaning the area and the drains twice a day.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the government to announce on television and in the newspapers that the Idgah camp is open and all those who seek refuge there are welcome to return.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the government to provide doctors and medical care immediately and restraining the respondents from preventing or interfering with the work of genuine NGOs and media persons providing assistance.

The petitioner has also sought directions for the security to be upgraded with immediate effect and for the appointment of a responsible person as the Court Commissioner to visit the riot-affected areas and the relief camps and to make a report about the conditions and to make recommendations regarding what is needed to be done urgently.

"Riot-affected families who have returned to their homes are most insecure as the security in these areas of the Police/CRPF is visibly missing. The communal tension continues and the victims who have returned to their homes are living in fear," said the petition. (ANI)

