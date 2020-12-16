Delhi HC directs AAP govt to release DU professors' salaries

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to continue releasing salaries of professors of Delhi University for the last quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Assistant Professor Udaibir Singh and other staff of different colleges of Delhi University seeking direction to the respondent colleges to pay the petitioners' salary due from several months.

"Delhi Government shall continue releasing salaries for the last quarter of the Financial year 2020-21, as undertaken by it in its affidavit dated December 10," the court noted in its order.

A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that the aspect of public interest raised by the petitioners herein stands adequately addressed.

As no further orders are required to be passed in this petition, the bench disposed of the petition.



Delhi Government told the court that it has released the funds to the respondent colleges for the first two quarters of the financial year 2020-21, at par with the amounts that were released to the said colleges for the financial year 2019-20.

Advocate Jawahar Raja was representing Delhi Government while lawyers Aakanksha Kaul and Manek Singh were appearing for Delhi University.

The petition filed through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh had complained that the petitioners have not been paid his due salary since May 2020 till date.

The plea said that impugned actions are unjust, unfair, arbitrary, discriminatory, unethical, unconstitutional, violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India read with the provisions of Delhi University Act 1922.

It also complained about the actions of non-payment of salaries are bad in law as much as same is violative of right to life as well as right to livelihood as guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution of India.

The petitioners submitted that all respondent colleges are affiliated with the respondent Delhi University and are 100 per cent funded by the Government of Delhi. (ANI)

