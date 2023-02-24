Delhi HC directs AAP to remove defamatory post against BJP's Shyam Jaju

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi High court, in an interim order, directed several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to remove defamatory post against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh Jaju made against them in press conferences.

The court while passing the interim order stated that a prima facie case has been made out in favour of the plaintiffs.

Shyam Jaju and his son have approached Delhi HC and filed a civil suit stating that the statements made by the Defendants Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey against the Plaintiffs, in a series of press conferences held on January 22 which are ex facie



false and unsubstantiated, per se defamatory, slanderous and libellous ('Defamatory Statements').

The said series of press conferences designedly coincided with certain political events in Delhi and were carried out through a media blitzkrieg in order to cause irreversible damage to the

the reputation of the Plaintiffs, and cause irrevocable harm to the personal, professional and mental well-being of the Plaintiffs, stated the suit.

The bench of Justice Navin Chawla on Friday asked the AAP leaders to take down the defamatory content and to desist from making future statements against the Plaintiffs (Shyam Jaju and Sandesh Jaju). (ANI)

