Delhi HC directs AIIMS to submit report on Chidambaram's health

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to submit a report regarding health issues of Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with INX media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The High Court directed AIIMS to constitute a medical board comprising of Dr Nageshwar Reddy (family doctor of P Chidambaram from Hyderabad) for Chidambram's treatment in AIIMS.

The court has asked AIIMS to submit the report before Friday. AIIMS Medical board will sit at 7 pm today to discuss the matter.

The Congress leader is seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

Chidambaram's lawyer had sought interim bail for him to consult and get examined by his regular treating doctor D Nageshwar Reddy at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad.

His regular bail plea is also pending for detail hearing on November 4 before the same Bench of the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram argued that his medical condition is very serious.

"We want his treatment in Apollo with his doctor Nageshwar reddy. He needs a sterile environment. Right to life is very important. He needs immediate attention. He has a medical history. A man of 73 kg has now become a 66kg man. He has lost weight. AIIMS put him on steroids dose for 16 weeks which will not cure the decease. It will only suppress the pain and inflammation," he said.

Tushar Mehta appearing for ED said that Chidambaram has been given the best treatment.

"We have taken him in AIIMS. He took the name of Doctor Ahuja, who is the best doctor for his disease. Doctor Ahuja also talked with his family doctor Nagesh Reddy who can be the part of AIIMS team. We have no objection in that."

Sibal opposed the treatment being provided in AIIMS stated that it has no sterile atmosphere and Chidambaram should get treatment at Appollo. However, he agreed that AIIMS should provide him a private ward with sterile environment.

October 30, a special court in Delhi sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13. The Congress leader was produced before the court on completion of his ED custody in the case.

The court had, on October 24, extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the case. The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader, had arrested him on October 16.

This is the second time Chidambaram is being sent to Tihar jail. He was earlier sent to Tihar following his CBI arrest on August 21 in connection with the INX media case.

The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the

INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.



Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)

