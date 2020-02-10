Delhi HC directs authorities to take action against illegal bars, pubs in Hauz Khas area

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the authorities to take action as per law against the pubs, restaurants and bars which are being run illegally in the Hauz Khas area of the national capital.

A direction by a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar came while disposing of a plea seeking to ban the illegally-run pubs and bars in South Delhi's posh Hauz Khas area.

"We are of the considered view that without joining the affected party/parties as respondent/s, no specific direction can be given by this court. Nonetheless, we hereby direct respondents including Delhi Police and civic agencies to look into the grievances ventilated in this petition and if any illegal pubs, restaurants, bars etc. are being run in the area, the action shall be initiated by law enforcing agencies in accordance with law, rules, regulations and the government policy applicable to the facts of the present case after giving an adequate opportunity of being heard to the concerned person/owner/occupier of the premises in question. The action shall be initiated as early as possible and practicable," the court said.

The Court was hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) filed by eminent lawyer Anuja Kapur seeking direction to the authorities concerned to impose a complete ban on violation of the law, in connivance with the local police, civic bodies in Hauz Khas area. (ANI)

