Delhi HC directs authorities to transfer Shahzad Ahmed from GTB to Safdarjung hospital

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Monday directed the authorities to transfer the convict of the Batla House encounter case, Shahzad Ahmed, from GTB hospital to Safdarjung hospital. An application seeking transfer to AIIMS or Safdarjung hospital was moved on his behalf.

It was stated that his condition is deteriorating. He was on a ventilator for two days.

The vacation division bench comprising justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Sharma directed the authorities to transfer the applicant from GTB hospital to Safdarjung hospital expeditiously.

The bench noted the submission of advocate Aman Naqvi that the applicant was admitted to the hospital 18 days back with a complaint of abdomen pain. His condition was deteriorating. He was on a ventilator for two days, the counsel stated.

The counsel also submitted that there is no specialised endocrinology department in the GTB hospital. Necessary nutrition is also not being provided to the applicant. His family members are not allowed to meet him, stated the counsel.



The bench also considered the medical report filed by Additional public prosecutor Rajesh Mahajan stating that the applicant is suffering from Pancreatitis. He is being given the best possible treatment, said the medical report. There is a specialised endocrinology department. The applicant is satisfied with the treatment, added the medical report.

He was admitted to the GTB hospital on December 8, 2022

His counsel rebutted the authorities' claim and said that his sister met him and at that time he was not even able to talk properly. The family members were stopped from meeting him, Ahmed's counsel. We have lost faith in GTB. He may be transferred to AIIMS or Safdarjung hospital which has a gastroenterology department, the counsel stated.

The bench said to the counsel, "look at the report. The applicant is suffering from

pancreatitis, not abdomen infection."

The counsel insisted on the transfer of the applicant from GTB hospital. Thereafter the court directed the authorities to transfer the applicant to Safdarjung hospital.

Shahzad Ahmed is a convict in the Batla House Encounter case. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court. His appeal against the conviction is pending before the High court. The order has been reserved on the appeal. (ANI)

