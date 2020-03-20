Delhi HC directs Centre, state govts to address issues of North-East violence affected people

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Central and state governments to address issues related to relief camps, sanitation, cleaning of drains, availability of fire engines and ambulances for people who were affected due to violence in the North-East district of the national capital last month.

The court has listed the matter for 24th March.

Petitioner Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq requested that the permission granted by DCP North East for four additional relief camps to be established in the riot-affected area be restored and the authority running the relief camps be given all assistance by the government and Corporation in setting up and running the additional relief camps as the Waqf Board may deem necessary.

He also requested a fire engine, ambulance, upgraded sanitation facility and beds at the relief camps.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that 52 people were killed in the violence in north-east Delhi last month.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed his pain for the loss of life and property in the riots that began in north-east Delhi on February 24 and said that violence was controlled in 36 hours.

In a discussion on the Delhi violence in Rajya Sabha on March 12, he had said that riots were a conspiracy and those who are responsible will not be spared irrespective of his party, religion or caste.

Shah said that over 700 FIRs have been registered so far and 2647 persons have been arrested or were in custody.

He said that 1,922 people, who had taken part in riots had been identified on the basis of face-identification software and 336 of them were from four districts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

