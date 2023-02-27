Delhi HC directs centre to file fresh status report on investigation against Disha Ravi

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Monday directed the Central Government to file a fresh status report in the Toolkit case against activist Disha Ravi. The matter has been listed on September 4 for further hearing.

She was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on February 23, 2021.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also expressed her displeasure over Delhi Police counsel appearing in the matter without instructions.

" This cannot go like this. It is an important matter, you can not come without proper instructions," justice Singh said.

The court will hear the matter on September 4. Meanwhile, the court directed me to file a status report two weeks before the next hearing date.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal counsel for Disha Ravi argued that the personal data of Disha was collected and leaked to the media.

He also argued that Delhi police have not filed the charge sheet even after two years after the case was lodged.



Even the question asked during the interrogation and their answers were also leaked to the media. This is available online and it should be removed.

Disha Ravi has moved a petition alleging that she was viscerally attacked by Delhi police. She was also attacked by several media houses on the basis of leaked information.

The petition also said that such conduct is against her presumption of innocence and prejudicial to her. She has asserted that such conduct violates her right to a free and fair trial. It also affects the effective administration of justice.

The petition also impleaded News Broadcasting standard Authority including some news channels.

On February 19, 2021, the court directed the news channel editors to exercise proper control while reporting the matter of the Toolkit case so that the investigation is not hampered.

Disha Ravi was also directed to ensure that the people related to her do not scandalise the Delhi police.

She was arrested on the night of February 13, 2021. It was alleged that she made edits to the Google document which was shared as Toolkit in connection with the farmer's protest. (ANI)

