Delhi HC directs crime branch to investigate 4 death of bikers caused by Chinese Manjha

New Delhi [India] February 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the crime branch of Delhi police to investigate cases of four deaths of bikers caused by the Chinese Manjha. The court has also sought a comprehensive Status report from Delhi Police.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the crime branch to investigate the 4 death cases that occurred in August 2021, July and August 2022. The FIRs have already been registered.

The court directed, " The crime branch of Delhi police shall investigate the case and file a comprehensive Status and an affidavit within six weeks.

The court said that the status report shall contain information regarding the manufacturer/importers who are selling, markets where it is available, whether the shopkeepers arrayed as accused or not, and the status of the FIR or any other FIR registered.

The court also directed that government officials shall visit the markets and sensitise the shopkeeper about the outcome of using the Chinese Manjha and its legal consequences.

The court also said that in addition a proper affidavit shall also be filed on the aspect of compensation for the death caused.

"Any further death of an innocent person due to the Chinese Manjha shall be considered as dereliction of duty, " the court said.



The counsel for the petitioner submitted that all these deaths of bikers were caused due to slit of the throat by the Chinese Manjha.



Safety can be provided by installing a plastic guard in the motorcycle but Delhi police issue challans for installing these guards.

The bench said that Delhi police shall issue an advisory in this regard.

The counsel also submitted that the manufacturing, supply, sale, distribution, use etc. are prohibited. Still, it is available in the market and causing the death of innocent bikers.

Meanwhile, officials of the Delhi Government, SDMs, and police officers shall be alerted about the orders passed in the issue of Chinese Manjha.

The Delhi court also asked the Delhi police to file a compliance report in 6 weeks. The matter has been listed on April 12 for further hearing.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the status report and affidavit had already been filed earlier also.

The counsel for Delhi Police also said that the Chinese Manjha is also available online. The manjha is also injuring the children and birds also.

The court said that the police shall issue notice to those traders who are also selling the Chinese Manjha online.

The court also asked the police to mention in the report that it shall also indicate how the Chinese Manjha manufactured.

In 2017, the Chinese Manjha was banned by the government. (ANI)

