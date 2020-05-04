Delhi HC directs Delhi Police to facilitate meeting between son and 'confined' mother

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): In an interim relief to a son seeking to meet his mother, who has alleged to be confined by her step-children, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to facilitate a meeting.

A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to facilitate the petitioner to meet his mother on May 6 in the noon.

However, the bench directed the petitioner that he shall go to meet his mother at her residence alone. It also directed that the SHO of the area shall ensure that neither the petitioner nor respondents create any nuisance or do anything provocative that may result in a law and order problem.

The court's direction came after taking note of the averments made in the interim application wherein the petitioner seeks unhindered access to his mother.

The petitioner has filed the habeas corpus seeking direction to the Delhi Police to produce his mother before the court alleging that her step-children have forcibly entered her house and illegally detained her after the death of her husband on February 25.

Abhijat, counsel for the petitioner, told the court that efforts made by the petitioner's sister to deliver some medicines to his mother at her residence were met with strong resistance by step-siblings and now the petitioner is also being prevented from meeting his mother.

Rahul Mehra, Delhi government's Standing Counsel for criminal matters, submitted a status report before the court explaining that the fulcrum of the dispute between the parties hinges on the residential premises.

The court has asked the petitioner's step-siblings to file a reply on his petition and listed the matter for further hearing on May 20. (ANI)

