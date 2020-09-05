Delhi HC directs district courts to expeditiously decide on representation to fill vacant posts

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed the District and Sessions Judge of Delhi District Courts to expeditiously decide the representation of petitioner association to make all endeavours to fill up the vacant posts.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh issued the order while disposing of a plea filed by District and Sessions Courts Employees Welfare Association seeking directions to fill vacancies.

The association sought to forthwith initiate appropriate measures by way of promotions to fill up the vacancies of Readers, Assistant Ahlmads (Junior Judicial Assistants) falling vacant owing to the promotions of the Readers (Senior Judicial Assistants) and Ahlmads (Judicial Assistants) through the impending recruitment drive.

Avnish Ahlawat, appearing on behalf of respondents, submitted on instructions that the process of recruitment in the posts of Junior Judicial Assistants, Senior Personal Assistants, Personal Assistants, Data Entry Operator and Group 'C' employees has already been initiated.

Ahlawat further submitted that in so far as promotion to the post of Junior Judicial Assistants and Senior Judicial Assistants is concerned, the petitioner has already given a representation on August 7 and the same shall be disposed of as expeditiously as possible.

"In the fitness of things, the present petition is disposed of with a direction to the learned District and Sessions Judge to dispose of the Representation dated August 7 made by the petitioner association, as expeditiously as possible and not later than four weeks from today," the High Court said in its order issued on September 3.

The bench reiterated the observations made by the Coordinate Bench in the order dated March 21 2018 in that every endeavour shall be made by the learned District and Sessions Judge, to fill up the vacant posts, as expeditiously as possible

"Needless to state that the decision so taken on the representation shall be communicated to the petitioner association, and the association is at liberty to resort to the remedies available to it in law, if any grievance survives thereafter," the order said. (ANI)

