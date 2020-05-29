Delhi HC directs DJB to expedite tender for hiring machines to dispose septic tank waste

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to expeditiously finalise the tender for hiring specially fabricated machines to collect, transport, and dispose of septic tank waste collected from unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

A bench of Justice Navin Chawla, hearing a petition alleging that the waste collected from septic tanks in the Najafgarh area is released into the Yamuna River without being treated in sewage treatment plants, directed DJB to file a report within four weeks indicating compliance of the court's orders and listed the matter for further hearing on June 29.

The high court on Wednesday also directed the committee concerned to carry out surprise inspections of the area in question and submit, in form of an affidavit, a status report of such inspections and steps taken by the committee to ensure compliance of the regulations.

The order came after DJB told the court that tender was to be awarded in March 2020, but due to the pandemic, the work could not be completed.

"As the work involved is of public interest and in fact, more needed during the period of COVID-19 pandemic, the respondent 2 (DJB) is directed to finalise the said tender as expeditiously as possible," the court said.

DJB, in its reply, had stated that it has invited tender for hiring 80 specially fabricated machines for collection, transportation, and disposal of septic tank waste from un-sewered, un-authorised colonies in an organised manner, however, though the work of the same was to be awarded in March 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the work could not be awarded.

The petition, filed by Najafgarh resident Yogesh Kumar through advocate Abhimanyu Mahajan, had told the court that DJB has granted licenses under the Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulations, 2018 for collection and disposal of sewage in their area.

The court had earlier issued notices to the Delhi government and DJB on the matter.

The plea said that the waste collected from septic tanks, without being treated in sewage treatment plants, is directly discharged/ released either into Najafgarh drain or any other open drains in the locality, which is then ultimately released into Yamuna River. (ANI)

