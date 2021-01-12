Delhi HC directs ECI to decide on representation within political parties

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide on the question of representation within the political parties raised in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The PIL sought a direction to Election Commission to formulate norms of democracy within the political parties. The petition alleged that various provisions related to the organisational elections are not being followed by the political parties.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh after hearing the submission made by Advocate Abhimanhyu Tewari, representing petitioner in the matter, directed the Election Commission of India to decide on the representation as asked by the petitioner as soon as possible. The representation should be according to the rules, regulations and accordance with the law.

The petition was filed by C Rajshekaran through the counsel Advocate Abhimanyu Tewari and Advocate Rakesh Talukdar.

The petitioner stated that there is demonstrably feudal and oligarchic nature of functioning of most political parties in India. This leads to ineffective democratic processes within the said political parties.

It was alleged that there is a lack of adequate regulatory oversight of said internal elections in political parties by the Respondent-Election Commission.

The Petition sought a direction to Election commission to frame a Model Election Procedure for political parties, and further direct all political parties registered with it to mandatorily integrate the said model election procedure in their respective Constitutions.

The Petition further asked for issuance of directions by the Election Commission, mandating external monitors to observe and ensure transparent and fair internal elections to political parties.

The Commission observed that the various provisions related to the organisational elections are not being followed by the political parties, and therefore called upon them to follow their respective constitutions relating to said elections scrupulously. (ANI)