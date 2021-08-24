Delhi HC directs fire department to conduct mock drill at Nehru Place to find shortcomings

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday recommended the fire department to ensure that the fire brigades have access from all sides in the Nehru Place area, where recently a fire incident occurred and directed to conduct a mock drill to find shortcomings.

"We have to ensure that the building is safe from all sides and the fire brigade has access to enter from all sides," a bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla said.

The court suggestion came while hearing a petition initiated by it on its own followed by a fire incident in a building at Nehru Place market here.



The court said the committee set up for monitoring such issues relating to Nehru Place will consider the suggestion given by Delhi Fire Service after the mock drill.

The court listed the matter for October 27.

On August 13, the Delhi High Court has taken cognisance of the fire incident in Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre observing Centre have several high-rise buildings, and in between these buildings, there is a pavement area for circulation of people. On the said pavement area, over the years, hawkers and vendors have come to claim the space, meant for pedestrians.

The enormity of the problem caused by the hawkers and vendors at the Nehru Place area was seen from a video circulated on social media and after observing the same video, the court said, "It was difficult for the fire tenders to access the building where the fire broke out. It also shows the complete lack of any cleanliness or maintenance on the part of the Municipal Authorities," adding that the Nehru Place area has been declared as a no-hawking and no vending zone.

The court had directed Delhi Police as well as the SDMC to ensure, on a daily basis, that there is no hawking and vending resorted to at the Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre by any person who does not have an operative order of protection granted by any Court. (ANI)

