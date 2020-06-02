Delhi HC directs GNCTD to ensure labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi get two meals a day

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi Government on a plea seeking direction to concerned authorities to ensure that about 1000 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi during the COVID-19 lockdown period are provided two square meals a day, till normalcy is restored.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by The Potato & Onion Merchants Association through Advocate Sumit Rana.

The petition also seeks direction to the concerned authority to relocate the stranded workers to a makeshift shelter home within or around Azadpur Mandi.

The Division Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramoniam Prasad while issuing notice slated the matter for June 9.

The Division Bench also directed: "The respondent/GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) shall ensure that the two hunger-relief centres set up in Azadpur Mandi are provided enough cooked food so that the labourers stranded there can be provided packed lunch and dinner on a daily basis."

Advocate Anuj Aggarwal, counsel for the GNCTD accepted the notice and stated that he has received telephonic instructions from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area that there are 34 Relief Centres in the Model Town sub-division and two Hunger Relief Centres are situated within the Azadpur Mandi.

He, however, stated that he may be granted time to file an affidavit furnishing the requisite details as to the manner in which the needs of the labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi are being met, not only in respect of shelter but also in respect of two square meals a day. (ANI)

