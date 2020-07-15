Delhi HC directs GNCTD to file affidavit regarding COVID testing

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The High Court here on Tuesday directed Delhi Government to file an affidavit clarifying as to how many persons who had undergone the rapid antigen tests and turned out to be COVID negative underwent RT PCR test.

The petitioner and advocate Rakesh Malhotra told a Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad that the computed statement filed by the Delhi Government does not reflect as to how many persons who had undergone the RAT tests and turned out to be COVID negative, were made to undergo the RT PCR test.

Malhotra said that the figures will correctly reflect the extent of ramping up of tests that Delhi Government claims it has done.

Meanwhile, ICMR, in an affidavit, told the court that 450 applications have been received from private hospitals and laboratories in Delhi for seeking authorisation to undertake the RAT test, out of which 150 applications have been allowed and 300 applications are pending on account of certain procedural formalities required to be completed by the applicants. An updated affidavit shall be filed by the ICMR before the next date, the counsel said.

Advocate Satyakam, appearing for the Delhi government told the court that in order to expand COVID-19 testing, an order has been issued on July 9 wherein, it has been decided that rapid antigen test would be offered in all the Delhi government-run dispensaries and polyclinics on all working days, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Advocate Satyakam also told the court that the government has concluded Sero-surveillance sample collection and is awaiting a report from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Delhi Government has sent an e-mail on July 11 to the NCDC asking for the sero-surveillance report, but it has not been provided so far.

The court directed NCDC to file an affidavit to reveal the analysis arrived at on the basis of Sero-surveillance sample testing undertaken all over Delhi.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 16. (ANI)

