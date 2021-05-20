Delhi HC directs govt officials to appoint nodal officers for installation of PSA oxygen plants in hospitals

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and Delhi Government officials to appoint nodal officers for the installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen plants in hospitals.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said, "Delhi has faced a bitter experience due to acute shortage of medical oxygen and it has certainly left a lesson to be learnt particularly by hospitals".

"It is high time that at least large hospitals having 100 beds or more should install their own PSA plant," the court added.



The Bench has asked both the Centre and Delhi government to designate a nodal officer to monitor the installation of PSA plants and has also asked them to file a status report on the aspects of the installation of PSA medical oxygen plants in hospitals.

"Civic bodies should come out with relaxations as the installation of PSA will require open areas," the Bench said.

The court also dealt with various other issues arising out due to COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

