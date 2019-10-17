Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu refugee siblings

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): After the Delhi government agreed, the Delhi High Court">Delhi High Court on Thursday directed a government school in Bhatti Mines area to forthwith grant admission to three Pakistani Hindu refugee siblings.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the court has directed Government Co-ed Sr Sec School in Bhatti Mines to grant admission to Sanjina Bai, Moona Kumari and Ravi Kumar in class IX in 2019-20. They earlier denied admission on the ground of over-age.

Advocate Ramesh Singh, appearing for Delhi Government, had asked the Judge to write in order, "Admission granted on humanitarian ground".

However, Ashok Agarwal, appearing for students, said, "What humanitarian ground? We are not beggars. We are asking our right. States don't do any charity. It only performs constitutional functions."

Justice Shakhder later said, "Mr Agarwal is right. States don't do charity. This is the right of students having constitutional routes."

A Pakistani national, who claimed to have migrated to India after being allegedly persecuted and traumatized by Pakistani authorities, had approached the Delhi High Court seeking admission of the three children in a school in New Delhi.

The petitioner, Gul Sher, filed an application through advocate Ashok Aggarwal after his kin were denied admission in a school. (ANI)

