Delhi HC directs govt to release Rs 15.5 crores to DLSA for victim compensation fund

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed the government to release Rs. 15.5 crores to the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) within 10 days for disbursing compensation to rape victims.

The bench comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh passed this direction during a hearing on bail application in the matter. Advocate Ajay Verma appeared on behalf of DLSA.

The court's attention was drawn to an order passed on September 6, 2019, by the division bench directing the Delhi Government to release part of the Victim Compensation Fund not less than Rs 25 crores to DLSA within a period from September 6, 2019.



On the last date of hearing on September 2, it was observed that funds for disbursement to rape victims have been exhausted at DLSA.

The Standing Counsel Sanjay Lao was requested to look into the matter.

The division bench of then Chief Justice had said in the order of September 6, 2019, that the compensation is to be paid to the victims of the offense under various criminal laws like IPC, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe Act.

"We, therefore, direct Respondent no.2 Delhi Government to release part of the victim Compensation Fund, which will not be less than Rs. 25 crores to the District Legal Service Authority, within a period of ten days from today," the division bench headed by then Chief Justice had directed in a petition moved by Bachpan Bachao Andolan. (ANI)

