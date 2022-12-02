Delhi HC directs LNJP hospital to examine woman seeking termination of 33 weeks foetus

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Friday directed the medical board at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital to examine the woman seeking termination of her 33 weeks old foetus suffering from abnormality.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the medical board at LNJP hospital to the petitioner today itself. The court has also directed to file a report on Sunday (December 4) to the court master and said that the matter will be listed top of the board on Monday.

The court said, "In view of the gestational age of the foetus and abnormality it has, the medical board at LNJP to conduct an examination and file a report."

The bench also noted the submission made by advocate Aneesh Madhukar's counsel for the petitioner that the petitioner has approached the GTB hospital but the examination could not be conducted as the medical board has not been constituted there.

The counsel for Delhi Government submitted that the petitioner might be referred to AIIMS or LNJP where the medical boards are already constituted.

After noting the submissions the bench directed LNJP to conduct an examination and file a report.

The petitioner is a 26 years old married woman, who is pregnant for 33 weeks and approached the High court through advocates Prachi Nirwan, Pranjal Shekhar and Yaseen Siddiqui.

The petitioner submitted that she has undergone periodic ultrasounds and no abnormality was reported.

It was the first time on November 11 when the abnormality in the brain of the foetus was found, which was confirmed by another ultrasound dated November 14.

She approached the GTB hospital. Her request qua the termination of her pregnancy on the premise that the said process shall require judicial intervention since the current gestational age of the Petitioner is beyond the permissible limits i.e. 24 weeks as per the Amended Act effective from September 24, 2021.

However, it is submitted that the limitation as provided under the said Act i.e. 20/24 weeks is not applicable to the case of the Petitioner as attributed by Section 3(2B) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971 since the foetus borne by the Petitioner carries substantial cerebral abnormalities, as a result of which grave mental injury is being caused to the Petitioner herein. (ANI)