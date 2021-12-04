Delhi HC directs man to render service in Animal Care Centre for violating bail condition

New Delhi [India]. December 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed a man to render service gratuitously at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, Raja Garden, New Delhi for three weeks for violating bail conditions and travelling outside the national capital.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed an accused Shahrukh Ali, to render service gratuitously at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre.

Shahrukh Ali, who was granted regular suspension of sentence vide order dated September 28 2020 has breached one of the conditions imposed for grant of regular bail, namely that he has travelled out of Delhi, in breach of the condition that he would not leave the National Capital Territories (NCT) of Delhi while on suspension of sentence.

The court observed that accused has violated one of the conditions of bail in having travelled out of Delhi, he has been forthright enough to admit that he travelled to Rampur, but for a reason and justification that he has offered.

Apart from that, Ali has complied with all other conditions of suspension of sentence and has not committed any offence, the court noted and said that it is not inclined to cancel the appellant's bail.



"However, in order to atone for the breach of the condition of suspension of sentence, we direct the appellant to render service gratuitously at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, Raja Garden, New Delhi (near Shivaji College and Delhi Home Guards Head Office) for three weeks beginning December 6, 2021 between 1-4 pm every working day, by performing whatever tasks he is assigned by the Head of the Animal Care Centre," the court said.

"On this behalf, the Head of the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre is directed to assign to the appellant such work as may be deemed appropriate, during the aforesaid duration; and to file a brief report indicating compliance of this order by the appellant, " the court added.

Delhi High Court has sought a status report in this regard and has listed the matter for February 7, 2022.

The appellant Ali, who was present in person in the court, undertook to henceforth comply with all the conditions of suspension of sentence scrupulously and without demur. The undertaking is accepted, the court said.

Ali has submitted that while the appellant admits that he travelled to Rampur, he is stated to have done so to visit a certain shrine to fulfil his mother's wishes, who wanted him to pay obeisance at the shrine upon his release on bail.

Insofar as the allegation of travelling to Shimla is concerned, the appellant denied the same, submitting that photographs filed by the complainant to that effect, are old and dated. (ANI)

