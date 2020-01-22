Delhi HC directs municipal corp to consider plea seeking barricade installation to stop pollution flow to Gurgaon

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation to consider the petitions seeking installation of barricades to stop pollution in a canal flowing from Meethapur and Jaitpur to Gurgaon.

The petition was filed by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of two students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

The students, in their plea, stated that the rainfall in the national capital is giving way for drains to be filled up to dangerous levels causing road accidents and piling up of garbage in houses of thousands of residents of the area.

The petition sought the court's direction for repair and erection of barricades with nets of reasonable height around the canal passing through Meethapur and Badarpur.

Further, it demanded a direction for cleaning the nearby area of the canal in order to stop the incessant breeding of insects, stop the spread of deadly diseases caused by contaminated water and drains of the area and to stop piling of garbage and avoid mishaps in the area.

It also sought a direction for regular cleaning of that area and a sprinkling of insecticides and pesticides in and around the canal.

The area has become a huge dumping zone containing harmful chemicals, debris and plastic waste which is thrown in the water body every day, the plea submitted. The contaminated and polluted water further passes through nearby areas where that water is used for agriculture purposes, domestic, household purposes including drinking, etc. (ANI)

