Delhi HC directs police to constitute team for security audit of all Court complexes

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): In a bid to enhance security measures in all court premises, Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Commissioner of Police to constitute a team of experts to undertake the exercise of security audit of High Court Complex as well as all the District Court Complexes in the national capital.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice of Delhi DN Patel has issued several directions on Friday in regards to upgradation and enhancement measures of security in court premises in the light of the Rohini Court shootout incident.

The court further stated that the police authorities shall be primarily responsible for regular and continuous security-audit of all the Court Complexes, deployment of adequate personnel, monitoring through CCTV cameras etc., the Government of NCT of Delhi shall be responsible for making budgetary allocation for purchasing security-related devices, as suggested and recommended by the Delhi Police in its Status Report.

The police personnel so deployed shall scrupulously check all the vehicles entering the Court Complexes. Only authorized vehicles with stickers shall be permitted inside the Court Complexes, which would include vehicles of staff, advocates and Judges, Delhi HC directed.

As regards to high-risk Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs), as far as possible, their appearance may be secured through virtual mode. Wherever or whenever there is a necessity to produce such UTPs physically abundant care and precautions shall be taken in terms of providing adequate police escort and checking/frisking etc., added the court.



The bench on November 24 had heard the several stakeholders in the matter and told that the bench will soon pass directions to strengthen the security measures for the High Court and all District courts of Delhi. The court has kept April 18, 2022, as the date for the next hearing. The court also said that the aforesaid directions shall be scrupulously followed by all concerned.

There should be round-the-clock monitoring of the court buildings through CCTV cameras and it shall be ensured that the cameras are in working condition, without fail. Steps shall be taken to install, as far as possible, CCTV cameras with high resolution and adequate storage capacity, covering as much area as possible, more particularly, the areas surrounding the lock-ups in the District Courts, the court ordered.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appearing for the Delhi Police apprised the Court that Delhi Police Physical checking points in every court's entry point have been covered, door metals installed at various courts, 2300 CCTV installed, tender floated for procuring adequate scanner x-ray machines etc.

Earlier, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) said that all advocates shall abide by the security checks and in case any advocate violates the security check, the concerned Bar Association/Bar Council of Delhi will take action and in case the Bar Association deems fit, the matter shall be referred to Bar Council of Delhi by the respective Bar Association, for taking action treating the same as misconduct.

The Court earlier had sought suggestions of all stakeholders including different Bar Associations and Bar Council of Delhi regarding the up-gradation of security in the premises of Delhi District Courts after the shootout of Rohini Court.

The High Court was hearing a suo motu petition along with a petition moved by a female lawyer Deepa Joseph through Advocate Robin Raju seeking several directions in regards to safety and security in court premises.

On September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

