Delhi HC directs police to deploy 100 personnel at Kalkaji mandir on new year

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Thursday directed Delhi Police to deploy 100 personnel at Kalkaji during the new year.

During the period, civil defence volunteers are also to be deployed. The administrator requested to scale up the security in view of the New Year.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Station House Officer (SHO) Kalkaji to deploy 100 police personnel with barricades at Kalkaji Mandi on December 31 and January 1, 2023.

The court also directed the Delhi Government to deploy 100 civil defence volunteers during this period.

The court has directed the administrator to approach the Director General of Home Guards for the deployment of ten home guards on daily basis.

The counsel for the administrator submitted before the bench that there would be lakhs of devotees at the Kalkaji Mandir during the new year. Therefore they need 100 police personnel and 100 civil defence volunteers for maintaining law and order.

The counsel also submitted that the barricades were also required for the said purpose. Additionally, she submitted that ten home guards are also required on the daily basis.



The court said that although the matter of redevelopment of Kalkaji Mandir is listed before the Supreme Court in March. In view of the submissions made by the counsel urgent direction is required.

The SHO Kalkaji informed the court that he already has requested the deployment of 3 companies of force during the new year.

On the point of redevelopment, the bench said that as far as the redevelopment is concerned, the Supreme court has held that there would be no stoppage in the process.

However, the bench directed the administrator to hold meetings with court-appointed architecture on redevelopment and budget. The court has asked the parties to file the outcome on the next date of the hearing. The matters have been listed on 3 and 14 February 2023.

The Delhi High court earlier directed to evict the encroachers from the mandir area. The court also had appointed retired Justice JR Midha as the administrator.

The redevelopment process of the Kalkaji Mandir area is in process.

The Delhi High court on September 27, 2021, initiated action towards the redevelopment of the Kalkaji Mandir and the complex to provide better facilities to pilgrims and devotees who visit the temple. (ANI)

