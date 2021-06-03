Delhi HC directs police to give protection to witness in Sagar Dhankar murder case

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to provide protection to a witness in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter that led to the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said, "At this stage, without going into the controversy, I hereby direct the respondent or state to take steps under the Witness Protection Scheme 2018 within one week from today before the competent authority and competent authority is directed to decide the same within one week thereafter."

"I hereby make it clear that if the petitioner gives some address of Delhi, Delhi Police is directed to provide protection till his application under the Witness Protection Scheme is decided by the competent authority, " the Court said.



The Court was hearing a plea seeking directions for providing the protection to the petitioner and his family in pursuance to an FIR registered at Police Station Model Town.

A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded wrestler Sushil Kumar to judicial custody and rejected the plea by the Delhi Police seeking an extension of his police custody in the alleged murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

A brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and later they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, one of the injured, died during the treatment. (ANI)

