Delhi HC directs to videograph Indian representative in Ramallah, Mukul Arya's postmortem

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that the postmortem of Mukul Arya should be videographed.

Arya was India's representative to Palestine who was recently found dead in his office premises in Ramallah.

The order by Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar came after the mother of Mukul Arya submitted a plea seeking to immediately constitute a panel of doctors from the AIIMS hospital for conducting a second postmortem.

Meanwhile, the Centre's standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia told the court that he has received instructions that government will facilitate an autopsy in the hospital.

The court directed to videograph the postmortem and to make it a part of the record.

Delhi High Court was hearing a petition by the mother of Mukul Arya, seeking a second postmortem and Judicial Enquiry of her deceased son Mukul Arya.

The matter was mentioned by Advocate Nitin Saluja on Thursday before the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, which agreed to hear the matter today itself.



The petitioner has sought to direct the respondent to immediately constitute a panel

of doctors from the AIIMS hospital for conducting a Post Mortem and Autopsy on the Deceased, namely Late Mukul Arya, and submit a report before this Court within a stipulated period of time.

The petitioner has also sought a direction for constituting a Commission of Inquiry for inquiring into the suspicious circumstances under which the Deceased died and submit a report before this Court within a stipulated period of time.

On Tuesday, in response to media queries regarding the death of Arya, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Mukul Arya, Representative of India in Ramallah. He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect."

Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Services Officer was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine on Sunday.

Calling Arya a "young and dedicated officer", Arindam Bagchi said that his passing away will leave a void.

"We are deeply shocked at the sudden demise of Shri Mukul Arya, India's Representative at Ramallah. A young and dedicated officer, his passing away will leave a void. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Ministry to his family members," Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

