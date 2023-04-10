Delhi HC discharges Vivek Agnihotri in a contempt case, cautions him to be careful in future

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday discharged film director Vivek Agnihotri, in a contempt case initiated against him for a tweet that he posted in 2018 about Justice S Murlidhar who had quashed transit remand of Gautam Navlakha.

In the matter, Vivek Agnihotri appeared before the Court in person following court direction.

The Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Vikas Mahajan on Monday, after noted down his appearance, said, "The notice to show cause issued to him is hereby recalled. He stands discharged as alleged contemptor," court said.

However, while granting him discharge Agnihotri in the case, caution him to be more careful in future.

Meanwhile, the bench noted that Vivek Agnihotri tenders his unconditional apology by appearing physically in the Courtroom and reiterating his remorse for his remarks against Justice S. Muralidhar in 2018.



The court while passing directions, noted Vivek Agnihotri's submissions that he had the utmost respect for the institution of the judiciary and didn't intend to willfully offend the majesty of court.

Advocate J Sai Deepak appeared for Scientist Anand Rangnathan said he will appear at the next date of hearing which is May 24, 2023.

The Delhi High Court was hearing suo motu criminal contempt petition against Vivek Agnihotri, Anand Ranganathan and others for their comments against Justice S Muralidhar.

On the last date of the hearing the court has directed him(Vivek Agnihotri) to appear before it in person. On December 6, Vivek Agnihotri had tendered his unconditional apology for the tweets he posted in 2018.

The matter pertains to the tweets allegedly made in support of an article written by Gurumurthy against the judgment setting aside the transit remand order against Bhima Koregaon Violence accused Gautam Navlakha in 2018. (ANI)

