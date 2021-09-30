Delhi HC dismisses Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar's plea challenging arrest

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar challenging his arrest in connection to a money laundering case.

The arrest was challenged on the ground that he was produced before the trial court after the expiry of statutorily mandated 24 hours.

The bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna passed an order dismissing the petition.



Businessman Gautam Thapar was represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, briefed by a team from Karanjawala and Co, and led by Sandeep Kapur.

ED had arrested Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. On August 5, Thapar was remanded to 10-day ED custody.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

