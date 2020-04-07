Delhi HC dismisses interim bail plea of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi High Court has dismissed the interim bail plea of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former promoter Ranbaxy Laboratories, in connection with a case related to cheating and money laundering.

Justice Mukta Gupta observed that the petitioner is allegedly involved in offence punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment, in more than one case and that too under PMLA

and hence does not qualify to be released pursuant to the norms set by a High-Powered Committee, which was set up to decongest jails in the national capital.

The court, in its order released on Tuesday, said that in view of the facts noted, it finds no ground to grant interim bail to the petitioner.

Singh, in his plea, had sought directions to the Superintendent of Tihar Jail to release him on interim bail for a period of 60 days due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He is facing two cases under various charges dealing with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy being probed by Economic Offences Wing. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case against him under charges dealing with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Singh has sought bail on the ground related to the over-crowding in the jails, no social distancing can be maintained and thus, there is every likelihood of the petitioner being infected with COVID-19.

He also sought bail on the ground of his experience in the health sector, particularly, his experience after having worked when the Uttarakhand was flooded.

He had requested the court to allow to give him an opportunity to do community service by the grant of interim bail so that his efforts can result in an all India outreach and he will be able to initiate utilisation of available infrastructure with the Government and the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) after interacting with officers of the various Ministries and hospitals including private hospitals.

EOW opposed the interim bail application contending that the present petition is not maintainable as there was no prayer challenging the criteria of the High Powered Committee.

The ED also opposed the bail plea saying that the allegations against Singh are serious in nature and as per the charge sheet, a sum of approximately Rs 2,400 crores has been siphoned off by the petitioner and the co-accused in the shell companies and to themselves.

In a status report filed by the Superintendent, Prisons (Headquarters), jail authority said that steps are taken for reducing the over-crowding in the jail and the petitioner Singh in his cell is in isolation and thus, is maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

