Delhi HC dismisses plea against eviction order of bungalow allotted to Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea against the order of eviction of the bungalow allotted to late Ram Vilas Paswan. His son and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan had been residing in the bungalow after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed the petition moved by Reena Paswan-- the wife of Ram Vilas Paswan. The court observed that as the eviction process has already started, at this stage, it would have to stall the process.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that there are some practical difficulties as hundreds of persons are staying there. He sought four months' time from the court to vacate the bungalow.



The bench said, "This is not your party headquarters. Move out, sir. The process has commenced."

The court noted that the process was initiated in 2020 and the parties were given notice for the same. The notice was issued after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed that the process of eviction has already commenced and the occupants were put to notice in 2020. (ANI)

