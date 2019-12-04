Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Harsh Vardhan's election affidavit

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Lok Sabha election affidavit of Union Health and Family Affairs Minister and BJP leader Harsh Vardhan.

Justice Navin Chawla, while dismissing the petition, also allowed the Central government application stating that there are no grounds made out for challenging the election of the minister.

The plea had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader indulged in corruption by not disclosing the real cost of an apartment bought by his wife in Dwarka.

Harshvardhan was elected as Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk constituency in the 2019 general election by defeating Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pankaj Gupta. (ANI)

