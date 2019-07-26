Delhi HC dismisses plea on according 'Vande Mataram' national anthem status

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the Centre and the Delhi government to accord 'Vande Mataram' the status of national anthem.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar found no reason to entertain the petition.

Moved in the court by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, the petition sought a direction to frame a national policy to promote 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' and ensure that it is sung in schools every day.

The court had, on Tuesday, deferred the hearing in the case to July 26.

Upadhyay had contended that the formulation of such a policy is paramount in a diverse country like India.

"Every citizen should cherish and follow the noble ideals, which inspired the national struggle for freedom," the petition stated, adding, "it is our duty to remember, imbibe and follow the ideals, which pervaded our unique struggle."

The petitioner said that it is unfortunate that the country does not have a national policy to promote and propagate the national anthem.

"If we remain conscious and committed to these ideals, we will be able to rise above fissiparous tendencies raising their ugly heads now and then, here and there," the petition read.

"It is necessary to emphasise and re-emphasise that 'unity and integrity of India' can be preserved only by a spirit of common brotherhood," it added. (ANI)

