Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking interim bail for rape accused in view of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of a rape accused seeking interim bail for three months on grounds of present COVID-19 situation in the country and to look after his widowed mother who is living alone in Chandigarh.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar dismissed Raminder Singh's interim bail application.

Singh has been in judicial custody for the last five years.

His counsel told the court that no case under section 375 IPC is made against the petitioner and on two previous occasions the petitioner has been granted interim bail which has never been misused by him.

On the other hand, it is submitted by the prosecutor for the state that a thorough inquiry was conducted by the magistrate and after the inquiry, the magistrate recommended to try the petitioner Singh under charges dealing with causing hurt, causing grievous hurt, assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, rape and destruction of evidence.

These charges are prima facie made out against the petitioner. The prosecutor also said that the allegations against the petitioner are grave and serious in nature.

Singh's counsel urged the court that by looking into the present COVID-19 situation, he is entitled to be released on interim bail, in view of the observations of the Supreme Court.

The court took note of the order of the Supreme Court dated March 23 and said that a High Powered Committee of this Court through its meeting dated March 28, discussed and resolved the issues, that category of under trial prisoners facing rape charges, should not be considered for interim bail.

"The petitioner (Singh) is not entitled to grant of interim relief as he is facing trial under section 375 IPC. The application is, therefore dismissed," the court said. (ANI)

