Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe on illegal phone tapping

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe some public officials who illegally tapped phone calls.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar turned down the petition filed by advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi.

"We see no reason formulate further guidelines in this regard as an ample amount of rules and regulations exist in this regard in the Telegraph Rules. Moreover, we see no reason to constitute an SIT to probe the officials," the bench said.

The petition sought direction to constitute a SIT or direct the Centre to investigate the abuse of powers by some public servants of "CBI for having committed an offence of illegally intercepting phone calls of individuals without following due process of law and by abusing and misusing powers by a public servant for their ulterior motives."

While citing the example of a case involving former Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana, which was registered on the instruction of ousted CBI Director Alok Verma, the petitioner claimed that some public servants working in CBI for their ulterior motives abuse their power.

The petition further claimed, "But, uncontrolled and unaccountable powers may prejudice the same national security sought to be protected. The aforesaid facts reveal a violation of privacy and unaccountable/abuse and misuse of powers." (ANI)

