Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking time to file nomination for Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking "reasonable time" to file nomination for the upcoming assembly polls alleging they were not able to do the same due to long queue and special treatment given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The High Court also rejected other pleas challenging the decision of the Election Commission to reject the nominations papers.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, after concluding the submissions in the matter, observed that these petitions are not maintainable.

Appearing on behalf of the Election commission, advocate Siddhant Kumar raised questions on the maintainability of the petitions.

He submitted that the scrutiny has already taken place and the date of withdrawal of nomination has also passed.

Several people had recently approached the court seeking "reasonable time" to file their nomination for the upcoming assembly polls alleging they were not able to do the same due to long queue and special treatment to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Another plea was also moved before the court challenging the Election Commission's decision of rejecting nomination papers for the different constituencies of the Delhi assembly election.

The plea alleged that officials deputed at Jam Nagar Election Office facilitated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to walk inside the election office out of turn and evade the queue for filing his nomination from New Delhi assembly constituency. (ANI)

