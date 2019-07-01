Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court

Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking direction to equip cops with body cameras

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:12 IST

New Delhi (India), Jul 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a plea seeking directions to police to take a slew of measures, including equipping cops with body cameras, to ensure proper conduct and transparent prosecution in case of any violation by police personnel.
Disposing of the petition, a bench of Justices D N Patel and C Harishankar observed it was up to the police to a take a view on the issue.
The petition was filed after Delhi Police personnel allegedly thrashed a Sikh auto driver and his minor son in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on June 16.
Amit Sahni, an advocate and social activist, who filed the plea, submitted that the police should procure "the appropriate equipment to control violent and emergent situations viz Tazers in order to overpower violators by preventing injuries, loss of life and litigation".
The petition sought that the police officers should be sensitised "not indulge in a fight with a suspect(s). The focus must be on controlling the situation and not to punish the person on the spot".
It prayed for an order or direction "to implement the suggestions to curb excessive force used by the police, to maintain cordial police-public relation, to reduce corruption and for overall monitoring of the functioning of the police in the interest of justice".
A video purportedly showing 10-12 police officials thrashing a Sikh man and his minor son in north Delhi had gone viral on social media. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:45 IST

'Mufti should be sent to mental asylum for criticising Indian...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday lashed out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying she should be sent to a mental asylum for blaming the Indian cricket team's jersey for their defeat in the World Cup match against England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:43 IST

Vijayawada: 5th class student attempts suicide

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 01 (ANI): A fifth class student on Monday morning attempted suicide in BC Welfare hostel in Krishna district. The reason for the extreme step is still unknown.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:42 IST

SC to hear pleas challenging 10% reservation to general category...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday fixed for July 16 hearing on a bunch of pleas challenging the implementation of the Constitution amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for economically weaker section (EWS) of the general category.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:39 IST

Stalin moves calling attention motion on water crisis in TN Assembly

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assemblyh M K Stalin on Monday moved a calling attention motion over the prevailing water crisis in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:32 IST

Barcode system for the safety of Amarnath yatra pilgrims

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir), July 1 (ANI): Authorities have started to issue a 'barcode-enabled' authority slip to pilgrims to keep a track of the actual number of people travelling to, and from the Amarnath cave shrine.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:28 IST

SC notice to WB govt over 'delayed release' of BJP's Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to West Bengal government on a contempt plea filed by the brother of BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a meme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:26 IST

Kozhikode: Air India flight 'tail-tips' after landing; no...

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 1 (ANI): An Air India flight rom Dammam had a close shave as it had a 'tail tip' after landing here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:23 IST

Rabri Devi demands investigation into AES deaths in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday demanded an investigation by any central investigative agency into the deaths of over 130 children in Bihar due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:17 IST

Protest over AES deaths in Bihar Assembly

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 01 (ANI): Amid protests over Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths in the state, leaders from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress gave notices for adjournment motion in the Bihar Assembly on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:10 IST

Uttarakhand: 5 die after car falls into gorge in Malari

Malari (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Five people died after a car they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Malari district of Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:09 IST

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to Air India pilot

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia, who has been accused of violating aircraft rules.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:09 IST

Delhi HC seeks state govt, police's response on mental health plea

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the government and police on a plea seeking its direction for the constitution of government bodies at district or group of districts level to enforce the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017.

Read More
iocl