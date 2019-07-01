Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking direction to equip cops with body cameras

New Delhi (India), Jul 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a plea seeking directions to police to take a slew of measures, including equipping cops with body cameras, to ensure proper conduct and transparent prosecution in case of any violation by police personnel.

Disposing of the petition, a bench of Justices D N Patel and C Harishankar observed it was up to the police to a take a view on the issue.

The petition was filed after Delhi Police personnel allegedly thrashed a Sikh auto driver and his minor son in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on June 16.

Amit Sahni, an advocate and social activist, who filed the plea, submitted that the police should procure "the appropriate equipment to control violent and emergent situations viz Tazers in order to overpower violators by preventing injuries, loss of life and litigation".

The petition sought that the police officers should be sensitised "not indulge in a fight with a suspect(s). The focus must be on controlling the situation and not to punish the person on the spot".

It prayed for an order or direction "to implement the suggestions to curb excessive force used by the police, to maintain cordial police-public relation, to reduce corruption and for overall monitoring of the functioning of the police in the interest of justice".

A video purportedly showing 10-12 police officials thrashing a Sikh man and his minor son in north Delhi had gone viral on social media. (ANI)

