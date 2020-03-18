Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking evacuation of Indian students from Iran

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Expressing satisfaction with the Centre's assurance that it will rescue Indian students in Iran, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of the petition seeking the evacuation at the earliest and to ensure their safety in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The petition, filed by the parents of Indian students studying in Iran, had sought to arrange travel for these students through flight, airplane, ships, cruise or any other appropriate and feasible mode of transport.

It also sought appropriate directions to provide humanitarian assistance to the Indian students in Iran.

The matter had been listed for hearing on Wednesday after Social justice lawyer Fozia Rahman, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before the Registrar of the High Court.

Iran has reported more than 16,000 cases of coronavirus, while nearly a thousand people have died of the infection in the country, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)