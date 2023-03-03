Delhi HC disposes off plea of Mehbooba Mufti, directs passport authorities to decide her application expeditiously

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed off the plea of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with a direction to passport authorities to decide her application expeditiously. Mufti had challenged the rejection of her application seeking renewal of her passport.

Justice Prathiba M Singh disposed off the plea after noting the submission made by the central government standing counsel (CGSC) that she has been remanded back and the passport authority in Srinagar has been directed to take a fresh decision on the issuance of the passport.

CGSC Kitiman Singh apprised the court that a decision has been taken and her matter was to the passport authority in Srinagar.



After noting the submission, the bench directed the concerned officer to take the decision expeditiously, within three months.

The court also noted that there is a delay of more than two years in the matter.

Mufti had moved an application for renewal of her passport in 2020. After the denial of renewal, she moved to the High court. Her earlier plea was dismissed by the Jammu Kashmir High Court Single judge bench in March 2021.

Later on, she moved and appeal before the division bench. The bench had granted liberty to approach the appropriate authority. (ANI)

