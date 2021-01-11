Delhi HC disposes petition seeking direction on nursery admission guidelines

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a petition seeking direction to the Aam Aadmi Party government not to grant admissions for nursery classes for the 2021-22 session for the 3-4 years age group due to COVID-19 pandemic after the Delhi government said it would consider the petitioner's representation and the petitioner expressed satisfaction.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Rajat Vats after the petitioner expressed satisfaction with the response made by Delhi Government.

Appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Ramesh Singh told the court that the government will consider the petitioner's representation while framing guidelines/taking the decision.



The court was hearing a petition seeking direction to the Delhi Government directing schools not to grant admissions for nursery classes for the session 2021-2022 for the age group of (3-4 Years) due to prevalent COVID-19 pandemic condition.

The Court said that it is not expressing any opinion on the merits and recorded the submission made by the Delhi Government.

The petitioner said that the purpose of Nursery education is to make a child familiar with the school environment. It cannot be done by online courses or by physical opening of schools because of COVID-19. (ANI)

