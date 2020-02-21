Delhi HC disposes PIL challenging old age pension scheme procedure

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the procedure of old age pension scheme after Delhi government assured the court that they have reverted to the earlier procedure of receiving applications directly from the citizens or through the departments for pension under the scheme.

"In view of the aforesaid counter affidavit filed by the respondent (Delhi government), it appears that the respondent has now reverted to the earlier procedure of receiving applications directly from the citizens or through the departments for old age pension under the old age pension scheme," a bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar said in its order issued on Wednesday.

The court said that the counsel appearing for the petitioner is satisfied by the procedure adopted by the Delhi government.

"Suggestions, which had been given by the petitioner with respect to the Old Age Pension Scheme, have duly been appreciated by the respondent while framing conditions/mode of applying for Old Age Pension Scheme under the GNCTD. Hence, we see no reason to further monitor this case and this writ petition is hereby disposed of," the order read.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking direction to the government not to alter, modify or withdraw the process of application of old age pension services until the final disposal of the present petition expected to facilitate and improve better additional modes of application.

Delhi government, in its affidavit filed on April 5, 2019, had told the court that on March 18, 2019, a decision was taken with the approval of the competent authority that the conditions or mode of applying for old age pension under the Government of NCT of Delhi's Old Age Pension Scheme will be the same as is being followed in the matter of pension for handicapped and for the Delhi Family Benefit Scheme.

According to this procedure, applications can be submitted through "citizen login" or the IDs assigned to the staff of the Department of Social Welfare.

The PIL, filed by petitioner Ved Pal, challenged the decision to discontinue benefits of the pension scheme through the online facility and routing it through the MLAs saying that state government scheme should be run through officials instead of being handed over to any other private persons. (ANI)

