Delhi HC expresses displeasure over other state cops operating in national capital without informing local police

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the operations of police of other States in the national capital without informing the local police.

The High Court said it is necessary to obviate the repeated incidents where police from other states come to Delhi and conduct their operations here without informing the Delhi police.

The High court was hearing a plea of a newly wedded couple who sought protection from the family of the girl. The couple was taken away from Delhi to Modi Nagar by the UP police.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani also perused the CCTV footage in and around the premises where the couple has been residing in Delhi to ascertain the identity of UP cops who conducted the operation.

After perusing the CCTV footage, the bench said the faces of those who conducted the operation were not visible to the bare eye. The footage appears to be "truncated", it added.

"I propose to take it further as far as I can take it. These things sometimes come as roadblocks. But this footage is incomplete. It is truncated," Justice Bhambhani said.

The bench was informed by the counsel for the couple that a similar incident also took place in October 2021. The high court had taken a very serious view and said that it won't go in Delhi, it is not UP.

After hearing the submission justice Bhambhani observed, "Evidently, history keeps repeating itself. It is necessary to delve deeper into the matter to obviate the repetition of episodes such as this of police from outside states coming into Delhi and conducting operations without intimating the local police."

The bench also issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of CyPAD (Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection), Special Cell of Delhi Police. The high court asked him to examine the CCTV footage to obtain facial shots of persons in the video and to remain present in the court or be represented on the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed on March 9.

The Delhi High on February 18, took a serious view of a midnight operation allegedly done by the UP police and taking away a young couple to Ghaziabad last week without informing Delhi police.



The High court called for CCTV footage in order to identify the cops who were part of the UP police team.

This incident pertains to the night of February 16 in the Anand Parbat area of Delhi. The couple was granted protection by the High court.

Justice Bhambhani on February 18 directed a sub-inspector of Delhi police to collect the CCTV footage in and around the premises of the couple. The court directed to produce the footage in the court.

"Let the footage collected be placed on record, " Justice Bhambhani directed.

This matter pertains to a young couple who approached the high court seeking protection from the family of the girl who lives in Modinagar.

The couple had solemnised their marriage in an Arya Samaj Temple on February 13 in Delhi. The age of girl is 19 years whereas the boy is 21.

While hearing their plea on February 16, the high court directed the SHO of police Station Anand Parbat to ensure the safety and security of the couple. He was directed to provide his and the concerned beat Constable's number.

However, on the same night, the couple was detained and taken away to a police station in Modi Nagar where the boy was made to spend the whole night in the lock-up.

The next day the girl was taken to the court and the police got her statement recorded there. Thereafter, they were allowed to leave. The couple joined the proceedings and informed the court.

They also said that they called the SHO on the night of February 16 but the calls went unanswered.

Delhi police also filed a status report stating that no information was received at the police station about the arrival and departure of UP police on the night of February 16.

The high court directed the couple to remain present in the court on Thursday. (ANI)

