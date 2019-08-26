Delhi HC extends OP Chautala's parole for four weeks

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the parole of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala for four weeks.

Chautala was granted parole on August 11 due to death of his wife Sneh Lata at a hospital in Gurugram. The parole was expiring on August 27.

A single-judge bench of Rajnish Bhatnagar today passed the order extending the parole of Chautala for four weeks.

Earlier on Friday, the court had sought a response from Arvind Kejriwal-led government on the writ petition filed by Chautala seeking an extension of his parole for four weeks.



Senior advocate N Hariharan and Advocate Amit Sahni appearing for Chautala had submitted in the court that his presence is essential for observing 40 days post-cremation rites observed in their community.

Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala are serving a jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam case.

On January 22, 2013, a trial court had sentenced 55 accused in the teachers' recruitment scam case. Among those convicted were 82-year-old Chautala's then political adviser Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS, and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar, besides 50 others.

A total of 55 persons were convicted under the JBT scam for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in 2000.

The father-son duo, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013, by the trial court. (ANI)

